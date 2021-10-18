Athens police warns businesses, people to be weary of counterfeit bills after ‘several recent encounters’

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Athens Police Department has had several recent encounters with counterfeit money being passed at local businesses.
Athens police said that all businesses should be on alert for counterfeits.
They also added ways to check if money is counterfeit:
- Feel the paper: Move your finger across the note. It should feel slightly rough to the touch because of the printing process and the unique composition of the paper.
- Tilt the note: Tilt the note to see the ink in the numbers on the lower right corner change color. On current style of notes, the color should change from copper to green.
- Check with light: Hold the note to the light to check that the watermark and security thread are visible from the front and the back of the note.