ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Residents who live on Thunderbird Drive say they’ve had enough. They say these dogs have attacked children, including an incident Wednesday morning where a dog bit an 8-year-old child.

“Every time I go out, I open the door and look out to see if there are dogs in the front yard and especially these dogs because they are vicious,” says Athens resident, Lee Dickson.

People who live on Thunderbird Drive say they have stopped going on daily walks or letting their children play outside for fear of running into these dogs. This is an issue that has been ongoing for months.

“The residents are telling animal control officer that these are service dogs. I have never seen service dogs that are vicious or even left to roam the neighborhood free and never restrained. Usually, service dogs are kept inside with the owners,” says Athens resident, Michael Howell.

Neighbors share that on Wednesday morning, an 8-year-old boy was playing in his yard with his 3-year-old brother when he was attacked.

“I opened the door and the dogs come running after me and I shooed them away and it bit me on the arm,” said Caleb Handley.

Caleb shares that if it hadn’t been for his mother scaring the dogs away, the bite could’ve been much worse.

“If it could’ve bitten me a second time, I could’ve been bleeding and could’ve gone to the hospital to get stitches,” says Handley.

Neighbors say these attacks have been happening in their neighborhood which is only a couple of blocks away from an Elementary school.

“The big dog is the one that started biting at me. Fortunately, he did not penetrate my skin but he did get a hold of my pants leg and ripped it pretty badly,” says Howell.

With the dogs attacking and biting those they come into contact with, there has been a rising concern for rabies. Residents share the owners have not been able to provide vaccination records on these animals. Now, Athens Police Department is looking into the situation.

Officials released this statement:

“We are very concerned about this situation and the safety of these residents. As a result, the Athens Police Department is pursuing all legal measures to take custody of the dog from the owner who refuses to surrender the animal for quarantine.” Athens Police Department

Athens police and animal control were present Wednesday morning when the child was attacked. This is leaving neighbors with the hope that a solution is on the way.