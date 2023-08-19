ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Athens City Council has announced their proposed tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year and several items from their proposed 2024 budget.

The city council’s proposed upcoming fiscal year’s tax rate is $0.532751 per $100 valuation, a press release shows. That tax rate is a $0.033249 reduction from this fiscal year’s rate, according to the city council.

That proposed rate would mark the fifth straight time the tax rate has fallen, the city council said.

The total revenue projected by the city council for the General Fund is $15,381,269. The council said about half of that comes from the sales taxes of which they’ll retain $7,787,500. Their proposed tax rate would generate a total of $5,681,756 in property taxes, according to the city council’s press release.

The city council’s proposed 2024 fiscal year budget includes these capital investments:

$650,000 in Street Department capital improvements.

$100,000 in improvements to City Hall and the Development Services Center.

$65,000 for a Criminal Investigation Division vehicle and equipment.

$135,000 for two new APD patrol cars and equipment.

$14,000 for rifles for patrol officers.

$67,500 for a new truck for the Parks Department.

$105,500 for City-wide technology upgrades.

Athens City Council will hold a public hearing for the 2024 fiscal year budget at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28. They will also hold a public hearing for their proposed tax rate at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.