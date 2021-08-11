Athens to hold $5.5 million bond election for new police station

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The City of Athens will hold a $5.5 million bond election for building a new police station on Nov. 2.

The Athens City Council approved the ordinance calling the election Monday night after hearing that the proposed bond would “likely not require an increase in the tax rate.”

“We’re estimating that the tax rate impact is going to be very minimal,” said Financial Advisor Marti Shew of Hilltop Securities. “It going to be a fraction of a penny.”

Shew said that low interest rates are helping. Even with a conservative estimate of the city’s growth, she thinks it should be enough to cover the bond.

“It is an excellent interest rate environment,” Shrew said. “So it is a great time to move forward with the project. We are seeing a lot of clients who are moving ahead with their capital plans, lots of bond elections coming up.”

Mayor Toni Clay said she hopes the lower tax rate makes it easier for citizens to support the proposed bond.

“It is a credit to our City staff and previous councils that we’re able to lower the tax rate for the third year in a row, especially at a time when so many of us are having to crunch budgets,” she said. “The fact that we can help our citizens by lowering the tax rate to essentially the same as in 2015 makes asking the citizens to approve this bond much more reasonable.”

The City Council had been discussing the need for a new police station for several years. City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said she expects the city to hold public meetings to discuss the details of the proposed police station before citizens will have to vote.