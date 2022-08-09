ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Performing Arts Center will be staging “The Play That Goes Wrong” Sept. 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, and 24 at 7 p.m. There will also be a matinee performance on Sept. 18 at 2 p.m.

The play is directed by Karen Holmes and sponsored by Jeff Weinstein Law.

From Mischief, Broadway masters of comedy, comes the smash hit farce. Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, ‘The Murder at Haversham Manor,’ where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award-winning comedy is a global phenomenon that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter! Description of “The Play That Goes Wrong”

Tickets can be purchased through The Henderson County Performing Arts Center or by calling (903) 675-3908.