ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Athens voters will have the opportunity to vote on a proposition in the May 7 election.

The City of Athens Proposition A reads as follows on the ballot:

“The reductions of the local sales and use tax in the city of Athens dedicated for the benefit of a section 4b Economic Development Corporation from one-half (1/2) of one percent to one-fourth (1/4) of one percent and increasing the sales and use tax designated for property tax relief from one-half (1/2) of one percent to five-eighths (5/8) of one percent and increasing the sales and use tax designated for general revenue from one-percent (1) to one and one-eighths (1- 1/8) percent.” Official ballot measure language

According to the city of Athens, if passed the proposition will do the following:

Sales tax designated for property tax relief increased by 1/8 cent.

Sales tax designated for general revenue increased by 1/8 cent.

4B Economic Development Corporation (EDC) allocation reduced by 1/4 cent.

City officials say the proposal “would not change the sales tax amount collected in Athens, it would only change where the money goes.”

The Athens Economic Development Corporation, which is on the ballot to get their allocation reduced, was created in 1989 after voters agreed they could get a dedicated half-cent sales tax “to fund the economic growth of Athens.” Those funds can be used in several ways to assist companies with things like infrastructure improvements.