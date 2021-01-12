Winter Weather Tools

Athens woman dies after being hit by car Monday night

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – An Athens woman was killed Monday night after being hit by a car.

According to local police, the crash occurred at 7:20 p.m., a 2009 Ford SUV was headed south on Palestine Street and attempting to turn left. The driver’s name was not released.

The woman, identified as 60-year-old Teresa A. Fawcette, was trying to cross the road. She was then hit by the SUV and died at the scene.

She was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Judge Milton Adams, who ordered an autopsy.

Police say the investigation is still active and it remains unclear if any criminal charges will be filed against the driver.

