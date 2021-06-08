Athens woman dies after crashing into tree in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- An Athens woman died after striking a tree in Anderson County.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers received a call about a one-vehicle crash on June 5 around 9:54 p.m. The wreck happened on SH 294 about 8.4 miles east of Slocum in Anderson County.

According to the investigation, a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck was heading east on SH 294 then for an unknown reason, the vehicle went off the road into a ditch, and it hit the tree.

Krista Trussell, 40, of Athens, died at the scene of the crash. She was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace James Todd of Precinct #3. Trussell was later transported to the Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine.

The crash is still being investigated.