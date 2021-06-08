Athens woman dies after crashing into tree in Anderson County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- An Athens woman died after striking a tree in Anderson County.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers received a call about a one-vehicle crash on June 5 around 9:54 p.m. The wreck happened on SH 294 about 8.4 miles east of Slocum in Anderson County.

According to the investigation, a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck was heading east on SH 294 then for an unknown reason, the vehicle went off the road into a ditch, and it hit the tree.

Krista Trussell, 40, of Athens, died at the scene of the crash. She was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace James Todd of Precinct #3. Trussell was later transported to the Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine.

The crash is still being investigated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51