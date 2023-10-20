CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Fall is in full swing in East Texas and so will the chili at The Great Chili Cook-Off Contest in Atlanta, Texas.
The city of Atlanta is set to host the Cass County Peace Officers Association’s chili cook-off contest on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their chamber of commerce.
According to the Cass County Sheriff Department there is a $5 all you can eat chili fee. For individuals that would like to register to compete in the chill cook-off there is a $20 entry fee.
Winners will receive first, second or third place trophies. Contestants can go the following location to pay their entry fee:
- Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, 101 N East Street, Atlanta, TX 75551
- District Clerks Office, 604 TX-8, Linden, TX 75563
- DPS Office, 604 TX-8, Linden, TX 75563
- Cass County Sheriffs Office, 227 E Rush St, Linden, TX 75563