CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Fall is in full swing in East Texas and so will the chili at The Great Chili Cook-Off Contest in Atlanta, Texas.

The city of Atlanta is set to host the Cass County Peace Officers Association’s chili cook-off contest on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their chamber of commerce.

According to the Cass County Sheriff Department there is a $5 all you can eat chili fee. For individuals that would like to register to compete in the chill cook-off there is a $20 entry fee.

Winners will receive first, second or third place trophies. Contestants can go the following location to pay their entry fee: