ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a man wanted for the felony offense of sexual assault, authorities said.

Jack Kory Laird is wanted on an arrest warrant. Police said they have looked for the man but have not located him. If anyone knows where the man is, they should call law enforcement at 903-796-7973 or their local police department.

Police said Laird is a white 44-year-old man. He is 6′ 0,” weighs 250 pounds and has blue eyes.