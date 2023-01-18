LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – AT&T will be required to pay $166.3 million to Finesse Wireless in a patent infringement lawsuit. The trial happened in the Eastern District of Texas.

AT&T was being sued for violating two Finesse Wireless LLC patents, a spokesperson for the Longview-based Ward, Smith and Hill law firm said. The attorneys represented Finesse Wireless, and the verdict was decided on Jan. 13.

“Our team is very proud that the jury saw that our client’s technology was being used by AT&T without permission,” said Andrea Fair, a Ward, Smith and Hill partner. “We were honored to assist a very talented team of lawyers from Susman Godfrey, including lead counsel Joe Grinstein, Meng Xi and Meg Griffith.”

Finesse is a company based in Utah. They filed the lawsuit in August 2021 because they believed AT&T’s 4G LTE and 5G networks infringed their patents for decreasing interference in “wireless communications,” the Longview attorneys said.

U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap presided before the trial. Jurors deliberated for almost three hours and decided that AT&T infringed a total of 10 claims “across U.S. Patent Nos. 7,346,134 and 9,548,775.”

The jurors also said AT&T was not able to prove that the claims were not true, according to Ward, Smith and Hill.