TROUP, Texas (KETK) – An auction and fish fry were organized to support Cooper Reid’s family. Reid was injured and hospitalized after a high school football game in September.

The event will take place on Nov. 12 from 4-7 p.m. at the FBC Troup Family Life Center. The auction is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Each fish fry plate will be $10 and will include fish, fries, beans, dessert and a drink.

All of the proceeds will benefit the Reid family.