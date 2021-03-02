Austin-area woman dies after being hit by a car in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An Austin-area woman died after she was hit by a car while jaywalking in Nacogdoches.

Police responded to the incident around 6:35 p.m. on Monday in the 100 block of North Stallings Drive.

Emily Marie Rangel, 43, of Round Rock, was crossing the street when she was struck. Police determined that she failed to use the crosswalk and walked into the path of the 2007 Kia Passenger car.

Rangel was taken to a local hospital where she later died. The driver was not injured in the wreck.

The wreck is under investigation by the Nacogdoches Police Department’s Traffic Unit.

