Authorities asking for help locating missing woman from Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities have asked for help locating a woman who went missing from Houston County was last seen in the woods off of County Road 4505 on Feb. 25.

Jessica Zuckero was reported missing on Feb. 28. Zuckero is 34 years old, has brown hair, is 5’1″ and weighs around 125 pounds.

The County Road 4505 is located off of Highway 287 South, near the 4-H Shooting Range.