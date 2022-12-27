TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Officials with the Texarkana Police Department said on Tuesday they are looking for a woman who allegedly stole a co-workers debit card information to make Cash App transactions.

A felony warrant has been issued for Kenya Moore, and officials said she told detectives she would turn herself in on Dec. 7, but after she failed to show up they are now asking for the public’s help to locate her.

Officials said the woman Moore is accused of stealing from noticed someone had used her information to make 23 Cash App transactions in five days in October. Her card was not missing, and was still in her purse.

When she started looking closer, officials said she saw that most of the transactions were made under the Cash App account name of Moore, her co-worker, and Moore’s relative.

A detective reviewed video footage of the breakroom where they work, and said “Moore could be seen on the video opening up the filing cabinet where the purse was and going through it when she was alone in the room.”

The Cash App transactions allegedly started later that same day, and Moore walked off the job a few days later and did not come back.

Anyone with information on how to find Moore is asked to contact the Texarkana Police Department at 903-798-3116 or the Texarkana Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.