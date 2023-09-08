TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Local authorities are investigating allegations made against a substitute at Liberty-Eylau Middle School.

Allegations are circulating online involving misconduct of a substitute teacher towards middle school students. Interim Superintendent Jeff Wright sent a letter to parents and community members on Thursday stating that “the safety and security of our students is the district’s top priority.”

“As soon as campus administrators became aware of the situation, the substitute was

immediately removed from the substitute pool and an administrative investigation that included

campus administrators, as well as the LEISD Police Department,” according to Wright.

Local authorities, the LEISD police department, the district attorney’s office and the Texas Education Agency are investigating.

A representative from the superintendent’s office said at this time they consider the claims allegations and it remains under investigation.