WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Whitehouse on Friday, and the Texas Rangers are investigating.

The Whitehouse Police Department said that they responded to 502 W. Main St., the address for the Pecan Woods Apartments, for a disturbance around 12:15 p.m.

In a public statement, they said, “While at the scene an armed man began shooting at officers. A Whitehouse Police Officer returned fire and struck the man. The officers on scene began administering first aid and called for EMS to assist and transport him. The man later passed away.”

According to officials, the shooting involved one Whitehouse PD officer and one suspect. DPS said the suspect has been confirmed dead, who remains unidentified, and no other parties were injured.

Texas Rangers are still investigating the shooting and the officer was put on administrative leave, per policy.

