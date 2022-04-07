HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Hopkins County law enforcement is searching for people they believe broke into several vehicles in church parking lots.

The burglaries occurred while people were in church in the Sulphur Springs area, according to law enforcement.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said two people tried to use stolen credit cards at Wal-Mart in a burgundy Ford Escape. They provided what appeared to be surveillance photos of two men and a vehicle.



Photo courtesy of Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office at 903-885-2912 or Lake Country Crime Stoppers 903-885-2020.