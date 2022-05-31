LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Law enforcement is looking for a man they say exposed himself to a store clerk while buying cigarettes.

According to a post by Crime Stoppers, a man in a gray t-shirt was caught on camera at Love’s truck stop in Lufkin.

“After asking the cashier for cigarettes, and waiting for her to turn away, he pulled his ‘tootsie roll’ from his pants and repositioned himself to ensure she’d see it,” according to the Crime Stoppers post.

He then left the store driving a gray, four-door car, possibly a Honda, according to officials. Employees say the same man has done this before.

If you can name the man in this video, be the first to submit a tip at 639TIPS.com, via their app, or by calling (936) 639-TIPS. Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and reward eligible.