HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly confessing to authorities that he had a large amount of drugs in his car.

32-year-old Pedro Serrano was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Photo courtesy of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities said Serrano came to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office claiming to be in danger and asked to speak with members of the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime & Narcotics Task Force “because he was concerned with his safety.”

Task force investigators brought Serrano into an interview room. Authorities said that during the interview, Serrano claimed that he had a large amount of drugs in his vehicle parked outside.

“The interview revealed that Serrano was seeking safety from law enforcement after not paying for the narcotics from a supplier,” according to a press release.

Authorities said that as the interview ended and investigators started arresting Serrano for the drugs, “he began fighting them while inside the interview room” and “continued to resist even after several HCSO investigators responded to assist.”

Serrano was eventually taken into custody and escorted to the Harrison County Jail. Task force investigators secured and executed a search warrant for Serrano’s vehicle, revealing almost two pounds of methamphetamine.

“Law Enforcement is a unique career, and every day is different, as this episode clearly shows. I am thankful these narcotics landed in our lap instead of the streets or lives of our community. Fortunately, none of my Staff were injured during the struggle of trying to arrest this suspect,” said Sheriff Brandon Fletcher.

Serrano is being held in the Harrison County Jail with a $100,000 bond.