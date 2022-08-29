HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is accused of trying to physically assault a woman and exposing himself to another.

The sheriff’s office said that a young woman was walking on La Acres Road north of Athens on Friday when an unidentified white male asked her if she wanted a ride on his side-by-side. Officials said that when the woman denied a ride, he chased her, but she got away.

In the same area a few hours later, the sheriff’s office said an elderly woman was awakened by an unidentified male, but she was able to avoid any type of physical assault. Authorities said that the man exposed himself to the woman before he ran away.

Both victims identified the male as: