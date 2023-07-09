SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County authorities are searching for a man they say should be considered armed and dangerous after a stabbing at a nightclub.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old Abiel Correa is a suspect in a stabbing at the Flamingo Club at 10749 FM 14 south of I-20 that happened around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday. The victim was taken to a Tyler hospital to be treated for a stab wound to the abdomen.

Authorities said they believe Correa ran away headed north on FM 14, last seen wearing a gray polo shirt and dark slacks. He is 5’11, 295 lbs with a shaved head.

“He is believed to be intoxicated and, according to witnesses at the scene, made threatening statements toward anyone who tries to apprehend him,” authorities said Saturday night. “Correa is considered armed and dangerous at this time.”

Smith County investigators and other law enforcement agencies in the area are looking for Correa with a drone.

Residents in the immediate area are asked to lock their doors.