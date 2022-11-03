ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – There is an active search going on for a missing person, Courtney Dollgener, that is being conducted by Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dollgener, 34, was reported missing on Nov. 2, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, pink shirt and black pants in the 3900 block of FM 817. She has dark hair, a dark skin complexion and is around 5-foot-tall and 250 pounds.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff, Dollgener has a ‘diminished mental capacity’ and a habit of wandering from her residence and seeking shelter in unoccupied buildings and structures.

The sheriff’s office has asked for people to not enter the woods to assist in the search. They say it will contaminate any possible scent trail and limit our ability to use scent discriminating dogs.

If you see anyone in the area fitting this description, the sheriff’s office has asked to please call the county’s non-emergency number at 903-729-6068.