HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office currently has deputies searching for a missing man they believe may be “suffering from a heat emergency.”

The missing man has been identified as Joel David Smith. Authorities said Smith is from Oregon but has been staying in the area with friends.

Smith was reportedly last seen wearing a short sleeve dark gray shirt, olive green shorts and black sneakers. His friends told officials that he took off walking earlier and believe that he may be “suffering from a heat emergency.”