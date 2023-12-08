HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a theft and property damage case in Longview.

According to a release, the sheriff’s office is seeking information from the public that can help identify the suspect(s) and the location of the vehicle(s) involved in a theft and property damage at JCT Automotive in Longview.

Courtesy of Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Officials said the vehicle stolen is a white 2020 Ford Transit van with VIN# NM0LS7F20L1482649. The suspect vehicle reportedly is a black Kia Optima and is a described as a “newer model.”

Authorities said the individual is believed to be a male, unknown race, between 5’8 to 6’0 and weighing around 190-200 lbs.

The department asks people with any information regarding the case to contact Deputy Rocco Bruno at 903-923-4000. Callers can also remain anonymous by contacting crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.