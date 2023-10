SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – According to a release from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, unknown persons burglarized a local business stealing numerous tools.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 7, the suspects reportedly burglarized Airgas and stole several welders and other tools.

If you have any information or can identify the suspects please call the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office at 903-438-4040 or the Sulphur Springs Police Department at 903-885-7602.