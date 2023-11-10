UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Almost a week later, the search continues for an Upshur County man accused of fatally shooting two sisters.

41-year-old Alvin Charles McKnight is accused of murdering Mandy Ray, 35 of Gilmer, and Dermetrica Dashaunda Waters, 37 of Gilmer, on Nov. 4. Officials said that McKnight and Waters have a child together and lived with each other until recently, and that this case is being considered an incident of domestic violence.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has been looking for McKnight since then, with “substantial assistance” from the Longview Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety Intelligence Division, the Texas Rangers, the U.S. Marshall’s Office and several other law enforcement agencies.

McKnight abandoned his truck not long after the murders and officials said he received assistance in leaving the immediate area the night of the murders, possibly with help from some family and friends.

“Should sufficient evidence support a charge, these people involved could be charged with a crime related to hindering the arrest of [McKnight],” according to UCSO.

Authorities still do not know whether McKnight has returned to East Texas, according to UCSO. McKnight calls East Texas home and has close family and friends in the area, but authorities noted that he does have acquaintances in other areas of the state and from out of state.

The Upshur County Crime Stoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for information on McKnight’s whereabouts.

Anyone with specific information on McKnight’s whereabouts is asked to call the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. You can reach lead investigator Rob Bowen at 903-680-8223.