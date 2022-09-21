RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning people that fentanyl is being distributed in East Texas and they mentioned how dangerous this drug can be.

Fentanyl can be used to treat patients with severe pain, and it can be highly addictive, said officials.

This drug affects the central nervous system by depressing it and affects respiration, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Individuals can die if they overdose on this drug.

Fentanyl can enter the body through inhalation, ingestion or skin contact, and this drug can result in respiratory distress and be deadly if it too much is consumed or combined with alcohol, said authorities.

Fentanyl can also result in death if it is mixed with other drugs like marijuana, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, according to officials. Deputies said they have received reports that fentanyl is being distributed in the area through alprazolam (Xanax bars) and oxycodone tablets.

Law enforcement also shared some photos of items that contained fentanyl and were seized by officials in Rusk County in 2022.

“We are posting these photographs and requesting assistance from the public to aid the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office in keeping our communities, families and children aware of the dangers of fentanyl. We urge our parents and educators to be vigilant of the dangers of fentanyl and to immediately report any suspicion of fentanyl or any illicit controlled substance to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office – (903) 657-3581,” said the sheriff’s office.

Officials also asked for people to share this information with others so East Texans can stay safe.