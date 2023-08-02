WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — The intense heat and consecutive triple-digit temperatures are creating problems in all aspects of our lives, including our cars.

Jason Preston with Preston Towing said in the past month, he has received 50 to 60 calls for blown-out tires, batteries overheating and entire vehicles just getting too hot to run.

Local auto repair shops are also very busy working on vehicles impacted by the scorching temperatures.

Around 80% of Hawkins Automotive’s cars in the shop are heat related.

“We’ve really had a lot of calls about engines overheating, dead battery malfunctions and a/c malfunctions,” said service inspector, David Brown.

Consecutive hot days drain the car battery faster and make it harder to start which could leave drivers stranded on the side of the road.

“If your battery has more than a two or three-year life on it already and it’s going through the 100-degree days. It could be a situation where your battery fails,” said Brown.

Everyone wants to drive comfortably with constant cool air blowing.

Mechanics say Freon should only be added every few years, if you are doing it every day, then something is wrong.

“If the Freon gets low that means there’s a leak some place in the a/c Freon system and it really needs to be repaired, so we are not polluting that fluorocarbon in the atmosphere,” said Brown.

The heat increases the tire pressure causing it to expand and if you don’t keep a close eye, a potential blowout can occur.

“We try to maintain the same tire pressure as in the wintertime. It’s usually on the driver’s door from 32-35 lbs on a passenger car. It could be 50-60 lbs on a heavy-duty truck,” said Brown.

Keep an eye out for your tire’s treadwear, they can wear out fast.

“If the tread is wearing out progressively it could be a bad tire issue or an alignment, but either way you should have the guys look,” said Brown.

Check on your vehicles to keep you safe on the road, because the heat isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Brown also suggests drivers check their radiators for leaks, which stop the engine from cooling down.