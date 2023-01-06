UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas man, whose body was found in November 2022 after he went missing, died by drowning, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

William Chad Martin, 35, of Ore City, was reported missing on Nov. 7, and his body was found on Nov. 16 off Live Oak Road in southwest Upshur County, officials said.

Autopsy results showed his cause of death to be “accidental” by drowning, UCSO said. The report also showed high levels of methamphetamine and broken ribs consistent with a fall, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said Martin was last seen early Nov. 5 after his girlfriend said they had been smoking meth and were drunk the day before.

According to his girlfriend, they thought they were caught stealing tires and fled in Martin’s truck before running out of gas and the two ran into nearby woods near Live Oak Road in the southwest part of the county.

She later emerged from the woods, but officials said Martin was not seen since.

The girlfriend told officials they were associating certain lights and cars with law enforcement and were attempting to flee. She described the lights as white and yellow and officials said that was consistent with an electric company work crew that was working in the area that night.