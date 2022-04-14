TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Rose City destination that welcomes thousands of tourists was hit hard by this week’s severe weather.

After the storms, the Azalea district was littered with trees that fell on homes. In addition, some power lines fell down and left residents without electricity for days.

“It’s really sad when you drive through some of the big trees towering over this beautiful district and now they are on the ground,” said Susan Travis, Vice President of Tourism with Visit Tyler.

What was normally an eye-catching tourism hot spot, was turned into a work zone, with city crews cleaning up the mess from severe weather.

While much of the Azalea district was damaged, there was one place that was left untouched, the Pyron Garden.

“This yard is God’s garden,” said Joan Pyron. “I guess he must have put angels all around it.”

Each year, Pyron welcomes thousands of tourists to her backyard to see her Azalea garden. Luckily, only a few tree limbs fell in her yard. Despite her yard remaining intact, she has been without power for three days.

Several roads have been blocked off in the district as large trees remain in the street. The city said it could take days to get the area completely cleaned up.