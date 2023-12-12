TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A post office has been damaged after a man allegedly crashed into the building before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Photo of scene at Azalea Post Office

According to Andy Erbaugh, the Public Information Officer for Tyler PD, it is suspected that the man was parked at front of the Azalea Post Office on 2627 S. Broadway Ave. when he put the car in drive instead of in reverse. The driver damaged the front of the building, going through the glass walls.

No one inside was injured, but the driver sustained injuries due to the airbag opening, Erbaugh said.

The post office reportedly remains open.