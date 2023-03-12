NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches is home to the largest azalea garden in Texas and this year visitors can enjoy it’s beauty even sooner. Stephen F. Austin University’s azalea garden is a seasonal treat for the eyes that locals and people from across the nation love.

“These colors just pop so much it’s just really awesome,” said SFA gardens visitor, John Goodwin.

These beautiful flowers typically start to open up mid-March to mid-April, but now they’re blooming a couple weeks ahead of schedule, due to the warmer temps we’re seeing.

“To see so much color so early in the season is just a blessing,” added Goodwin.

The early blooms are drawing crowds from all over the country, eager to catch a glimpse of these colorful pathways.

“I’m from Indiana and I came to visit my sister Rosella, and she was going to bring me to a beautiful park and these are awesome! I love all these azaleas,” said another garden visitor, Carolyn Hostetler.

These flowers only last for a few weeks, so it’s best to act quickly if you want to see them.

“This is an amazing treat that we get to see all these!” added Hostetler.

For some East Texans like Goodwin, it’s an annual tradition.

“There’s just a new wonder every time you turn the corner and that’s what I love about it is just walking around wide-eyed and in awe of the beautiful colors and the wonderful blooms,” explained Goodwin.

It’s showing signs that spring is in the air for East Texas.