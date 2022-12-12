TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A group of local Aztec dancers gathered for their annual tradition on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The dancers made their way from the Rose Garden all the way to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler, to honor the Virgin Mary of Guadalupe.

This tradition dates all the way back to the 1500’s, and has been practiced ever since.

“Us being able to dance the way we do, and uphold our traditions of song and dance, its a way of showing our thanks and gratitude, and also because were keeping alive our traditions” dancer Emmanuel Aguilar said.

Members from the Tyler community were invited to come out and experience this unique tradition and were even offered the opportunity to participate in future events.