TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On the morning of Dec. 14, Infant at Work graduate Livia Dietz, daughter of Kate Dietz (Director of Utilities), retired and was recognized by City of Tyler for spending the last six months brightening city staff’s days.

The library presented Livia with a certificate and a bag of library goods including her first TPL book.

Livia receiving her goodie bag from Tyler Public Library. Photo Courtesy of City of Tyler.

Livia honored for her six months of duty. Photo Courtesy of City of Tyler.

Infant at Work program is new to the City of Tyler and allows families to save money on daycares and keep their baby with them at work until they reach six months of age. Parents set aside office space such as a playpen, bassinet and a crib. Each employee is required to have two alternate coworkers as volunteer caregivers as extra help when needed.

“I was able to come back at eight weeks and she was able to come back with me. It really meant a lot to me as an employee and I think it’s helped me be a better mother and employee.” Kate Dietz, Director of Utilities, mother of Livia Dietz

The city said it is about supporting their employees and honoring them as parents.

“It’s another tool for us to support them and give them a way to honor being a parent and to do well at their job without feeling like they have to choose.” Regina Moss, Director of Organization Development

After the baby is six months, the city has a retirement ceremony for the baby’s service.

Tyler City Council also recognized five employees for their service and outstanding commitment to the City of Tyler. At this important milestone, City Council and staff expressed their sincere appreciation for the dedication and for the special contribution they make to the organization.

Together, these employees represent 125.5 years of service with the City of Tyler.