NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Just one day after heavy rain brought dangerous flooding to Nacogdoches, Banita Creek Hall is back in business.

Despite the dance hall experiencing severe damage from high water levels forcing them to close their doors, Banita Creek Hall managed to turn things around in only a matter of hours.

They posted on social media, announcing they were open again, and went on to thank everyone for their support.

“This is a resilient bunch and they’re gonna do whatever it takes to two to make this bigger and better than ever,” said Jonathan Aviles, Social Media Manager at Bonita Creek Hall. “Apparently, this kind of flooding hasn’t happened in 48 years.”

First responders rescued dozens of people on Thursday and the mayor signed a disaster declaration to support the recovery process.