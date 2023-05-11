NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Banita Creek Hall said Thursday morning they are closed for the foreseeable future due to flooding.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office also said a number of county roads are closed due to flooding from last night’s storms, and the city has advised all non-essential travel around town be postponed until conditions improve.

The following roads are closed in the City of Nacogdoches and in the county:

CR 106

CR 112

CR 116

CR 120

CR 122

CR 123

CR 124

CR 134

CR 182

CR 228

CR 229

CR 230

CR 256

CR 263

CR 273

CR 280

CR 302

East Main Street near Lanana Creek

MLK between South University and Fredonia

North University at Maroney

Pearl Street from Main to Starr

Press Road

South Pecan

South Pillar, report of road caved in

Starr Avenue

South Church Street

Emergency management in the area has reported rising creek levels at Lanana Creek with a threat for considerable damage.