NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Banita Creek Hall said Thursday morning they are closed for the foreseeable future due to flooding.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office also said a number of county roads are closed due to flooding from last night’s storms, and the city has advised all non-essential travel around town be postponed until conditions improve.

The following roads are closed in the City of Nacogdoches and in the county:

  • CR 106
  • CR 112
  • CR 116
  • CR 120
  • CR 122
  • CR 123
  • CR 124
  • CR 134
  • CR 182
  • CR 228
  • CR 229
  • CR 230
  • CR 256
  • CR 263
  • CR 273
  • CR 280
  • CR 302
  • East Main Street near Lanana Creek
  • MLK between South University and Fredonia
  • North University at Maroney
  • Pearl Street from Main to Starr
  • Press Road
  • South Pecan
  • South Pillar, report of road caved in
  • Starr Avenue
  • South Church Street

Emergency management in the area has reported rising creek levels at Lanana Creek with a threat for considerable damage.