NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Banita Creek Hall said Thursday morning they are closed for the foreseeable future due to flooding.
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office also said a number of county roads are closed due to flooding from last night’s storms, and the city has advised all non-essential travel around town be postponed until conditions improve.
The following roads are closed in the City of Nacogdoches and in the county:
- CR 106
- CR 112
- CR 116
- CR 120
- CR 122
- CR 123
- CR 124
- CR 134
- CR 182
- CR 228
- CR 229
- CR 230
- CR 256
- CR 263
- CR 273
- CR 280
- CR 302
- East Main Street near Lanana Creek
- MLK between South University and Fredonia
- North University at Maroney
- Pearl Street from Main to Starr
- Press Road
- South Pecan
- South Pillar, report of road caved in
- Starr Avenue
- South Church Street
Emergency management in the area has reported rising creek levels at Lanana Creek with a threat for considerable damage.