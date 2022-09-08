TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Suspects in a Carrollton bank robbery and shooting were arrested today in Smith County.

According to NBC5 in Dallas, the four suspects shot an armored truck employee Thursday afternoon during the attempted robbery. The suspects confronted the employee outside of a Bank of America in Carrollton and then shot him in the arm. The employee is expected to survive the shooting.

“Last thing I heard, I heard a bunch of fireworks like [the] Fourth of July. Next thing I know is I came inside. Store manager told me, everybody, to get inside,” John Ortiz, who works near the bank, told NBC5.

The police received the call about a robbery in progress just after noon, according to Jolene DeVito, Carrollton police spokesperson.

Smith County officials confirm that the suspects were pulled over Thursday on I-20 without incident. Law enforcement from Smith County, Precinct 5, Precinct 4 and others were involved in the arrest.