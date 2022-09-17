PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — If you are looking to get your pet microchipped or vaccinated, The Humane Society of Anderson County, also known as BARC, is offering both services for free on select dates in September.

For those on the market for a new pet, BARC is also hosting a pet adoption event on Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The adoption fee for dogs and puppies is $45 and $35 for cats.

Free vaccinations and microchipping:

Sunday, September 18, 12:30pm-3:30pm

Saturday, September 24, 12:30pm-3:30pm

Sunday, September 25, 12:30pm-3:30pm

The Humane Society of Anderson County is located at 335 Armory Road, Palestine, Texas 75803, and can be reached by phone at 903-729-8074.

For more information online, visit their website here.