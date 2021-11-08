Barn collapses on horse during Hurricane Ida, brought to Gilmer for rehabilitation

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – More than two months after Hurricane Ida, the people of Louisiana are still rebuilding.

Louisiana native, Darrell Senegal, was no stranger to hurricanes.

“The storm demolished my house, horse barn, and everything that was there,” Senegal said. “So we moved to Texas and started all over.”

Senegal lost everything during Hurricane Laura in 2020, but his job is what kept him smiling.

He is a farrier, meaning he trims and shoes horses and has a passion that runs deep.

“My grandfather was a farrier and a horse trainer and jockey, my dad was a trainer jockey and he showed me how to shoe,” Senegal mentioned.

One horse he developed a special bond with is Rush Hour.

“1,100-pound dog that’s what he is…a big puppy,” He said about Rush Hour.

Senegal has known him his whole life. The two shared a connection with hurricanes.

During Hurricane Ida, the strong winds caused a barn to collapse on Rush Hour which trapped the 4-year-old stallion under the rubble.

Rush Hour’s owner, Todd John, said the two walls of the stalls were on top of him.

“The roof was on him, so I jumped on my tractor and I just kind of pulled all the debris off of him and got him up.” Todd John, Rush Hour’s owner

Family friend, Ernest Quander, and the owner of Rowdy Creek Ranch came to help rescue and saw all the damage from Ida on his drive from Texas.

“When he was first rescued, he was cut up pretty bad just from the tin,” Quander explained.

This wasn’t the stallion’s first time escaping death. As a baby, he was hospitalized for three weeks with an intestinal worm that reached his lungs.

“He pulled through that which I didn’t think he was gonna make then he ended up pulling through the storm so just blessed I guess,” Quander said.

After two near-death experiences, Rush Hour was moved to Rowdy Creek Ranch in Gilmer until his brand new barn is finished being built in Louisiana.

“We didn’t know he was going to make it, and here he is today…alive,” Quander said.

Now Rush Hour has a clean bill of health and a bright future ahead of him.