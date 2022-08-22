HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Monday storms have flooded many roads in East Texas and Henderson County is no exception.

According to officials, Henderson County Pct. 1 employees are out putting up barricades on the county portion of Pritchett Lane north of Seven Points due to flooding.

Drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution if you encounter flooded roads. Always turn around and remember, as little as six inches of fast moving water can cause a driver to lose control of their vehicle, even a pickup truck or SUV, according to experts.