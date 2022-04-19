WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The 2021 Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork generated almost $1 million for Wood County in 2021, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

According to Executive Director for Wood County Economic Development Corporation Christophe Trahan, this is the first time they have quantified the impact of the event.

In total, the event raked in roughly $861,634 last year. This is especially relevant given that the 2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork is coming up next month on May 19-22.

Lake Fork was named Bassmaster Magazine’s 100 Best Bass Lakes of 2021.

“Lake Fork’s reputation will continue to create a substantial opportunity for businesses in Wood County to benefit,” said Trahan. “The exposure to millions of people, whether in person or through the media, can be a transformative event for our business community.”

