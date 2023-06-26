TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bassmaster Magazine has placed O.H Ivie Lake at the top of its 2023 Best Bass Lake standings for the first time in history. The reservoir has produced 15 Legacy Class ShareLunker Bass, bass over 13 pounds, between January and March of this year.

Texas is unique for having not only the best fishery in the nation but also the most top 100 fisheries in the nation, according to Bassmaster. O.H Ivie and Toledo Bend Reservoir both placed in the top ten and the following Texas lakes also all made the Top 100 list:

“We are always a little surprised when going through the data how many fisheries make the rankings and then fall off, as well as by those lakes that just always make the list,” explained Bassmaster Magazine Editor-in-Chief James Hall. “Creating the rankings takes more than two months as we dig through current tournament data as well as state fishery information on stocking efforts, catch rates and angler access.”

To reach the number one spot O.H Ivie had to best the 50-mile stretch of the St. Lawrence River in New York known as Thousand Islands which Bassmaster said “could be the best smallmouth fishery to ever exist,” but fell to the number two spot this year, according to Bassmaster.

On February 13, East Texas professional bass fisherman and Lake Fork guide, Jason Conn caught a 17.03-pound Largemouth Bass from O.H. Ivie, one of the 15 Legacy Class ShareLunk Bass caught there in 2023 and one of the ten largest catches in Texas history.

“While the fisheries may change, our goal is to point anglers toward the most productive waters so that their time is spent with rod bent. These rankings provide a bucket list of destinations for anglers,” said Hall.

To see all the Top 100 Best Bass Lakes across all the different regions, visit Bassmaster online.