TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Professional fisherman Mike DelVisco is set to host meet and greets at Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 in both Tyler and Longview.

At the events, DelVisco will share fishing tips, answer questions, take selfies and sign autographs. Guest can also register to win a fishing prize package that includes: a selection of Yamamoto baits, Rapala lures, VMC and Sufix fishing line, Prym1 camo sunglasses and other items said to be valued at more than $200.

The meet and greets will take place on the following days:

Nov. 7, Bubba’s 33 in Tyler from 4 to 8 p.m.

Nov. 8, Texas Roadhouse in Tyler from 6 to 8 p.m.

Nov. 9, Bubba’s 33 in Longview from 12 to 2 p.m.

Nov. 9, Texas Roadhouse in Longview from 5 to 7 p.m.

DelVisco is a full-time angler who competes on the Bassmaster and Major League Fishing Big 5 Series. In addition to competing, he is a former Bassmaster University instructor and continues to teach nationwide.