Bat found in Tyler tests positive for rabies, prompts notice from city

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler released a notice after a bat found near Fillbrook Lane tested positive for rabies.

On Monday, Tyler Animal Services sent the bat to the Department of State Health Services to get tested for rabies. DSHS said on Thursday that the bat tested positive for rabies. The city said in a release that all individuals and animals with possible exposure have been “identified and addressed.”

Tyler Animal Services advised all pet owners to confirm their dogs and cats are vaccinated against rabies. They emphasized that preventative immunization is the only effective defense against the disease.

A city of Tyler ordinance and a Smith County ordinance requires regular rabies shots for all dogs and cats. It is a Class C misdemeanor if someone fails to vaccinate their pet by the time it is four months old.

In a release, Tyler reminded people to not handle bats, skunks, raccoons or other wild animals.

“It is important for children to tell their parents of any contact with wild animals or any sick animals. If a person is bitten by an animal, the bite incident must be reported to the Local Rabies Control Authority, Tyler Animal Services Director, for proper investigation,” according to a statement from the city.

Tyler Animal Services holds an annual rabies clinic in April. Anyone with questions can contact Tyler Animal Services at (903) 535-0045.