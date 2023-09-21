TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A bat found in Tyler has tested positive for rabies, Department of State Health Services officials confirmed on Sept. 21.

The bat was found near the 9300 block of Tipperary Drive, near the Cumberland Shopping Center. City officials said the people and animals who have been possibly exposed were identified and addressed.

“It is critical for people to not handle bats, skunks, raccoons or other wild animals,” the city of Tyler said in a release. “It is important for children to tell their parents of any contact with wild animals or any sick animals.”

Anyone bitten by an animal should report the incident to the Local Rabies Control Authority, Tyler Animal Services Director Shawn Markmann, for investigation.

Tyler Animal Services advises all pet owners to confirm their dogs and cats are vaccinated for rabies, saying preventative immunizations are the only effective defense against the fatal disease.

In addition, a city ordinance requires regular rabies shots for all dogs and cats. Failing to vaccinate your pet by four months of age is a Class C misdemeanor.

People with more questions can contact Tyler Animal Services at 903-535-0045.