TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A bat in Tyler tested positive for rabies, according to a release from the city Wednesday afternoon.

On Monday, April 25, a bat captured by Tyler Animal Services was submitted to the Texas Department of State Health Services. It had been found in the 3300 block of Dinah Lane.

The city said they have notified individuals who may have been possibly exposed.

“It is critical for people to not handle bats, skunks, raccoons or other wild animals. It is important for children to tell their parents of any contact with wild animals or any sick animals. If a person is bitten by an animal, the bite incident must be reported to the Local Rabies Control Authority, Tyler Animal Services Director, for proper investigation.” City of Tyler

Tyler Animal Services advises all pet owners to confirm their dogs or cats have been vaccinated for rabies, saying “preventative immunization for rabies is the only effective defense against the fatal disease.”

It is a Class C misdemeanor in Texas for failing to vaccinate your pet by four months of age. Anyone with questions on rabies control may contact Tyler Animal Services at (903) 535-0045.