TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A bat in Tyler tested positive for rabies, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

A stray bat was found at the Caldwell Zoo, officials said, and the person who alerted zoo staff might have been exposed. Any people who may have had contact with the bat or are concerned should contact Tyler Animal Services at 903-535-0045 or DSHS at 903-533-5243.

“It is critical for people to not handle bats, skunks, raccoons or other wild animals. It is important for children to tell their parents of any contact with wild animals or any sick animals,” according to a release from the city.

If a person if bit by an animal, the bite should be reported to the Local Rabies Control Authority, the Tyler Animal Services Director, for proper investigation.

Preventative immunization is the only effective defense against rabies, and Tyler Animal Services advises all pet owners to confirm their dogs and cats are currently vaccinated for rabies.

City of Tyler ordinance and Smith County ordinance requires regular rabies shots for all dogs and cats. It is a Class C misdemeanor if someone fails to vaccinate their pet by four months of age.

Tyler Animal Services is hosting its annual Rabies and Microchip Clinic on Thursday, April 21.

Anyone with questions about rabies control may contact Tyler Animal Services at 903-535-0045.