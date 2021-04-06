Baton Rouge man killed on HWY 64 after crashing into traffic light pole

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Louisiana man was killed in a wreck on HWY 64 outside of Tyler last week, according to a preliminary report from the DPS.

The wreck happened just outside the Tyler city limits on Friday, April 2, around 8:45 p.m. The crash was at the intersection of HWY 64 and Spur 248.

44-year-old Jonathan Perkins, a Baton Rouge man, was driving east when his car ran off the road and truck a traffic light pole. The intersection is roughly one mile east of the University of Texas at Tyler cmapus.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Lighthouse Funeral Home in Tyler.

