TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As small businesses continue their battle to bring on new employees, tactics to attract top talent have evolved.

There hasn’t been another choice; they’ve had to be competitive. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were still 11.3 million job openings at the end of May. The hunt for new hires continues for those needing to bolster their workforces.

To bolster your recruitment efforts, consider implementing some marketing techniques to attract new talent. Just as businesses market their products and services to customers, those same tools can promote the organization and bring attention to open positions. When performed well, recruitment marketing attracts candidates to your organization rather than having to keep seeking them out.

“The competition for new recruits is fierce,” Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO for BBB Central East Texas said. “If you want to increase the number of applicants you receive, you may have to find some creative ways to attract attention.”

BBB provides the following tips on how to make your business stand out when searching for new hires:

Tell employees what you’re all about

Stay on top of your reviews

Use social to show off your culture

Offer incentives

Stand out on job boards